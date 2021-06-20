Acadiana mom, daughter hope to inspire COVID-19 vaccine for path back to normal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Despite battling Ulcerative Colitis, 10-year-old Ella Conrad has found solace amid a global pandemic.

“With the medicine I’m on, if I get COVID, I could really get sick, more sick than other people,” Conrad explains.

Ella now saddles up to stay safe through horseback riding.

Her mom, Stacy, says its a way to get Ella out of the house safely, with social distancing in place.

S. Conrad continues, “Weighing risk and benefits and not knowing is very scary for parents. A lot of kids in our community are on the same medication she is on. I know the fear those parents have.”

An outspoken voice since day one about COVID-19, Stacy recalls the initial fear in the beginning of the pandemic and what that would mean for Ella.

“While kids are not high risk for COVID, cases have surpassed the elderly,” adds S. Conrad.

Now a strong vaccine advocate, Stacy is determined to get people vaccinated for safety of all kids and kids just like Ella.

S Conrad continues, “I want people to know they are not alone or be scared. We have to trust moving forward.”

As Ella leads her horse to the stables, inspired by her mom, she hopes to lead others to the vaccine.

“I just want people to get vaccinated so I can play with my friends. It’s hard to watch my friends be with their friends,” Conrad says.