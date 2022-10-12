SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — For the second consecutive day, police have responded to a threat at Acadiana High School.

A message from the school has alerted parents that the school is under lockdown while law enforcement conducts a search.

“Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” The message reads. “Students are safe and in class. We will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

The school was placed under shelter-in-place on Monday after a threatening note was found on campus.

This story will be updated.

