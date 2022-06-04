LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Local advocacy group Women of Wisdom (WOW) declares opposition to the Lafayette Parish Public Library’s recent policy of banning certain book displays.

According to WOW Advocacy Chair Anne Swanson, the group is expressing public opposition to the banning of book displays dealing with segments of the populations including people who are female, LGBTQIA+, Black, Cajun, Indigenous, Asian and Latino, as well as topics that some may deem “controversial.”

“Make no mistake about it, this policy is discriminatory of and is hurtful to all members of our community. At WOW we believe we are stronger together. Part of being of this strength is being able to share and celebrate who we are. We urge the Lafayette Parish Public Library to reverse this policy,” says Swanson.