LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Acadian Ambulance is sending personnel to Florida in advance of Hurricane Idalia.

In preparation for Hurricane Idalia’s landfall in Florida, Acadian Ambulance has deployed strike teams with a total of 15 ambulances, 30 paramedics and EMTs, and five support staff including a mechanic.

Medics from across Acadian’s four-state operations are participating in this deployment to support evacuations and post-storm emergency response.

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, and its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts