BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— Legal experts say they are relentlessly working in states with abortion bans and trigger laws. A Louisiana judge blocked a ban on abortion Monday, making the procedure legal again at least until July 8th.

Members of the national American Civil Liberties Union said they are working to find a national solution for abortion rights beyond litigation.

“One thing we’re really focused on, especially those who have political arms, 501c4’s, like Planned Parenthood and us, is to revise and amend the state constitution,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry still warns doctors against performing abortions.

Center for Reproductive Rights members said Louisiana’s trigger laws will be challenged in court.

“It is incumbent on this office to advise you that any medical provider who would perform or has performed an elective abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is jeopardizing his or her liberty and medical license,” Landry wrote, referencing the Supreme Court decision.

President of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup said the overall goal is to have Congress pass abortion rights legislation and push the Biden administration for better access to abortion medication.

“The Biden administration, we [have] been talking to today again how this is a public health emergency,” said Northup.

It’s unclear how the judge will rule on July 8th. The temporary restraining order could be extended and clinics could remain open or clinics will be forced to close down once again.