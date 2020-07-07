Abita Springs man indicted for woman’s drug-related death

COVINGTON, LA – On Monday afternoon, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced the indictment of 49-year-old John Jacob Jenkins, of Abita Springs.

Jenkins is being charged with second degree murder, sexual abuse of an animal, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Jenkins is accused of killing 37-year-old Jennifer Deblonde Jacob, on Oct. 7, 2019.

He also is accused of “knowingly and intentionally filming, distributing, or possessing pornographic images of a person and an animal engaged in sexual contact.”

The grand jury also indicted 47-year-old Angela Lynn Griffin, of Covington, on a charge of sexual abuse of an animal in connection with the case.