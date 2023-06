ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man was arrested for trying to hire someone to commit murder.

Gery Marcombe, 75 of Abbeville was arrested on Thursday by Abbeville Police and charged with solicitation of murder. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s website lists Marcombe as the owner of Fair Property Solutions, LLC.

We have a crew working on this story and will update it when we find out more.