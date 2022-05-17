SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices throughout Louisiana and the Shreveport area have increased to a new record high after a slight fall in early May.
According to AAA, the cost of gas in Shreveport is up 14 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.18 a gallon as of Tuesday which is $1.42 a gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $4.52, which is an increase of nearly $1.50 from last year. Tuesday the United States crossed a milestone in gas pricing with AAA reporting that every state has crossed the $4 per gallon threshold.
AAA has three tips that motorists can use to maximize fuel economy and minimize trips to the pump.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.
- Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside of high-traffic times of day.
- If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that can meet the needs of the journey.
The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($6.02), Hawaii ($5.33), Nevada ($5.19), Washington ($5.09), Oregon ($5.06), Alaska ($5.00), Washington, D.C. ($4.81), Arizona ($4.81), Illinois ($4.84) and New York ($4.80).