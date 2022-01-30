CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The law firm of Arnold & Itkin have filed a second lawsuit against Westlake Chemical, this time, for a worker injured in the explosion Wednesday morning.

News 10 previously reported on Arnold & Itkin filing a lawsuit against Westlake chemical for an explosion in September of 2021 representing 22 workers injured in the explosion and fire.

According to the suit filed by Arnold & Itkin, the claim is that Derwin Degruy was working as welder, “operating within the course and scope of his duties as a welder,” when an empty ethylene dichloride tank exploded. The explosion was strong enough to take him off his feet and subjected him to extremely hot and intense flames, leaving him with injuries to major parts of his body.

The suit accuses the plant of negligence and Degruy is seeking damages.

More information will be posted as this story develops. The full lawsuit is available below.