WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 4, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Wallace Dean Road in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. The homeowner of the residence contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office due to receiving a phone call from a neighbor who stated a white sedan was parked at the address.

The homeowner also mentioned that they were out of town and no one was allowed to be at his residence. Once deputies arrived at the home, they observed a white Dodge Charger parked in the driveway blocking access to the entrance.

According to deputies, they observed 39-year-old Joshua Edwin Bowman standing in the rear corner of the carport with his back towards authorities. As deputies identified themselves, Bowman quickly left the carport.

Deputies advised Bowman of the complaint by the homeowner, and he claimed the residence belonged to his father and he was awaiting his father’s return to the residence. Deputies then conducted a routine warrant check and discovered Bowman possessed an active arrest warrant for Simple Battery.

Authorities also discovered that Bowman was banned from the residence on May 22, 2019, due to a burglary complaint. Bowman was then placed in handcuffs.

Deputies then walked to the area where Bowman previously stood and observed a Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun lying inside of a basket. Authorities searched the firearm and discovered that the handgun was reported stolen on October 5, 2020, through the Monroe Police Department.

Authorities conducted a vehicle inventory on Bowman’s car and found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in the ashtray along with a .22 caliber rifle in the trunk. Bowman was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Criminal Trespass, Simple Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of Firearms by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.