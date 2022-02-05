LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A young child starts a small fire in a Motel 6 in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Motel 6 at 2216 NE Evangeline Thruway around noon on Saturday for a reported commercial fire. First responders arrived on scene and smoke was coming from a room on the second floor. The occupants of the room were safe outside. The sprinkler system had been activated. The bed in the room sustained heavy fire damage.

The occupants of the room, 1 adult and 4 young children were in the room. Most of them were asleep when the fire started. Fire officials determined the fire originated on the floor near the bed when one of the children was playing with a lighter and some paper. The child alerted the other children and the adult of the fire, which they tried to extinguish before leaving the room.

The child who started the fire sustained burn injuries to his hand and face area. He was treated on scene by Acadian Ambulance.

The fire was ruled an accident.