NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy holidays, Louisiana!

As we move into the holiday season, many people and groups are offering gifts to those in need. And if you’d like to join in that giving spirt, we’ve got ways you can do that too!

Hosting a giveaway you want us to add to the list? Email us at digitalproducers@wgno.com with the subject line “Holiday Toy Giveaways.”

Saturday, December 17th

Orleans Parish

New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive

Starting at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Lafitte Greenway

Free clothing for kids will be available as well

Sponsored by Wright & Gray Trial Lawyers

DePaul Community Health Centers, Toys for Tots

Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Thrive Community Center, 3600 Desire Parkwa y

y Toys will be given away on a first-come-first-served basis.

Thrive Community Center and community partners

Trombone Shorty Foundation, Prima Foundation & Warren Easton Present Annual “Toys from Troy”

Starting at 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Warren Easton High School

Any child who attends will receive a free toy

Refreshments and photos with Santa will be available

Sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation, JP Morgan Chase and Parkway Bakery & Tavern.

St. Charles Parish

“Amber’s Reason for the Season” Toy Drive

Starting at 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 pm

American Legion Hall, 424 Clayton Drive, Narco, La 70079

Refreshments, a craft station and photos with Santa will be available

Sponsored by Dat Dads Club

St. John Parish

St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Toy for Tots

Starting at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Westbank Safety Complex, La-18, Edgard La.

Photos with Santa will be available

Sponsored by Toys for Tots

Starting at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

LBJ Training Center, 947 Cambridge, LaPlace, La.

Photos with Santa will be available

Sponsored by Toys for Tots

Those interested in giving back after the recent tornadoes throughout Louisiana this holiday season can donate unwrapped toys, cleaning supplies, and toiletries at Zea’s Rotisserie and Bar Locations:

1121 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA

5080 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA

1655 Hickory Ave., Harahan, LA

4450 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA

1325 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, LA

