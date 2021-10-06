WATCH: Gov. Edwards receives COVID-19 booster, flu shot

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter received their COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Baton Rouge General Mid City.

“Today, I took both my flu shot and my COVID-19 booster shot, because I want to protect myself and the people around me from spreading both of these illnesses this fall and winter,” said Edwards. “Each year, thousands of Louisianans get the flu and hundreds may even die from it. Thankfully, we have very safe, easy-to-get flu shots so that we can slow the spread. Right now, Louisiana is hopefully over its fourth COVID-19 surge and COVID hospitalizations are dropping each day. That is good news, but we cannot afford to have a bad flu season on top of our current COVID caseload. So, please, get your flu shot. Do it this month if you haven’t already. Bring your kids to get theirs as well. Together, we can keep ourselves and our communities healthy.”

According to the CDC, nearly 46% of Louisiana residents have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses and 52% of residents have received at least one dose.

Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips brought her son to BRG to receive their flu shots.

“The best way to protect our children this flu season is to make sure they get their annual flu shot, and that we as their parents get ours,” said Phillips.

Kanter urges anyone eligible to receive their flu shot to get one.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends the flu shot to anyone over six months old.