90-Plus: Opelousas 102-year-old raised a huge extended family

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — 102-year-old Mathilda Turner Comeaux and her husband had nine children. Plus, they raised a home full of step-children. The family says there were six step-children and her sister’s children as well.

“I had nine children all together,” Comeaux said.

Mathilda was born and raised in Port Barre. She moved to Washington, Louisiana. She now lives in Opelousas with her family who loves and cares for her. Mathilda explains raising a large family requires first teaching the basics.

“Me and my husband would teach them right from wrong,” Comeaux stated.

Mathilda remembers the days when families spent time with other families. They would share what they had.

“I had a lot of nice friends. We would go from one house to another and play jump rope and play ball.”

Mathilda says she’s one of two girls. In fact, she’s the oldest of the two. Her extended family is much larger.

“My mamma had two girls. My sister she’s dead. My parents had but two children. My aunties had a bunch of children.”

She raised her children with wisdom bestowed upon her. As the old saying goes: “Talk little and listen much.”

“I raised my kids like I was raised not to be hard-headed and listen. All mine would listen.”