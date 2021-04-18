90-Plus: 98-year-old Rayne man one of town’s first African-American police officers

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — “I’m 98 years old,” Guidry stated.

Earl Guidry gave little thought about how long he would live. However, he had somewhat of a clue.

“My grandmother was 114-years-old when she died,” Guidry said.

Earl was born in Rayne where his children were raised as well. At 98, Earl has an obvious joy for life.

“I said I had eight at home and eight visiting,” he joked.

Earl is from a large family. He says he’s one of two brothers still alive.

“I got a brother who lives in Crowley. I got some relatives living in Texas; but all my children are living in Texas.”

Earl says early in life he worked on a rice farm and cotton farm.

“At that time they would let the sun dry it up in stacks and we would separate the seeds from the stems.”

Also, he’s a former Rayne police officer. The chief says Mr. Guidry is one of two first African American officers on the force.

“That’s where I helped a lot of people when I worked; catching those young boys doing wrong and girls sometimes too. I would talk to them and tell them a lot about life you know?”

For Earl Guidry, life is all it’s built-up to be. In his words, it’s simply wonderful.

“Life is wonderful. It’s very very wonderful but you got to take it one step at a time. One step at a time. You can’t overdo anything.”