8 months later: Grieving family desperate for answers in death of Lafayette native Trayford Pellerin

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Wednesday, April 21 marks eight months since Trayford Pellerin was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of a Lafayette gas station.

Pellerin’s father, Cedrick Pellerin, says the family is still waiting for justice.

“That happened August of last year(2020), and we still don’t have the information that we need. We have no closure at all. They’re still saying everything is under investigation. I feel like there are somethings we should know by now,” Pellerin said.

He explains the family did see parts of the police bodycam video.

Parents Trayford Pellerin sue LCG, Lafayette Police

“They picked what they wanted to show us. They have several other bodycams and surveillance at the store. They haven’t released that at all,” Pellerin stated.

He says he wants the world the see the LPD bodycam video as people were able to see in the trial of Derek Chavin who was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

“I want the world to see and make their own decision and their own judgement about what happened. I’m not the smartest person in the world, but I know if they really had something there they would have been released the video to say this is what happened; and why this is justified. Like I said, there is something that they are hiding,” Pellerin added.