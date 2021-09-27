8 juveniles receive summons to court in Cedar Creek lawsuit

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On September 20, 2021, we reported that a lawsuit had been filed against Cedar Creek School in Ruston by a former student and his parents. That lawsuit was filed on May 13, 2021, listing allegations of bullying and sexual assault. Now, 8 juveniles have been summoned to court after the Ruston Police Department concluded their investigation and turned it over to the District Attorney’s office.

A statement released to us from the First Assistant District Attorney, Laurie Whitten James, says, “The Office of District Attorney can confirm the receipt of the investigative reports from Ruston Police Department. Because the parties involved are juveniles, the applicable law does not allow any further comment.”

Louisiana law requires all records and reports concerning all matters or proceedings before the juvenile court to be confidential and not to be disclosed.

In an earlier interview Wes Bearden, the plaintiff’s attorney, said the child had suffered about 8 or 9 months of some of the worst bullying he had seen in his life and that it was physical and sexual in nature.

Cedar Creek issued a response to these allegations in which they said in part, “As soon as the school administration was made aware on May 13, 2021, that bullying was occurring, we took immediate action….Based on school policy, five students were expelled from Cedar Creek.”

Details surrounding the civil and criminal cases of this matter will be difficult to collect due to state laws when dealing with juveniles. We will be sure to update you here at myarklamiss.com and on-air with the latest information on this case as it becomes available.