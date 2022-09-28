THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week.

The tip led narcotics agents to a home on Ledet Dr.

The agents were looking into possible drug activity at this location.

“Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole during a compliance check for Ryan Lirette, 55,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, agents found much more than just Lirette at the home.

Seven other people along with drugs were found inside the home.

A search of the home uncovered heroin and methamphetamine.

In the end, eight people were arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LPSO provided a list of who was arrested and their charges below:

Ryan Lirette, 55, of Thibodaux:

Maintaining a structure for narcotics use

Jeremy Frederick, 43, of Arnaudville and Kathryn Gibson, 46, of Breaux Bridge:

Possession of Heroin

Jennifer Fessler, 28, of Choctaw, Taylor Lachney, 29, of Thibodaux, Arabella Leray, 22, of Thibodaux, James Gueho, 39, of Thibodaux and Todd Broussard, 33, of Houma:

Possession of Methamphetamine