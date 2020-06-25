72-year-old woman attacked by her own dogs at Mandeville home

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – An elderly woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by her two pit bulls on Thursday afternoon at her Mandeville-area residence.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 600 block of Chevreuil Street near Mandeville, after a resident called to report his 72-year-old neighbor was being attacked by her own two dogs.

When deputies arrived at the home, the attack was still going on.

As they made entry into the residence, the dogs turned their attention from the woman and began attacking the deputies, who were forced to use lethal force, killing one of the animals. The second dog fled the residence.

After rendering medical care to the woman, which included applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, the deputies went out to locate the second dog. It was found outside a nearby residence. At which time the dog came after the deputies. Deputies were once again forced to use lethal force, killing the second dog.

The woman was transported to a local area hospital, where she is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The neighbor sustained bite wounds to his arm and was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene, and a child at the residence received superficial wounds trying to stop the attack, but was not bit.