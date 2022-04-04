BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 responded to the scene of a fire on South River Road at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The fire took place at Pellerin’s Mobile Home Park where a mobile home was destroyed. First responders arrived on the scene of the home to try to put out the fires spreading to the other mobile homes.

“It spread because of its intensity before they got here,” said Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning.

Local residents were vocal about a major issue in the area — for the past 10 years, there have been three major fires in the mobile home park. Residents complained that there is only one fire hydrant for the entire community and located far from the homes, causing issues for first responders to find.

“Look how close these homes are, plus there are more people than trailers. You have multiple family members living in these trailers,” said resident Tonia Leblance.

While first responders look for a possible body in the rubble, the owner, David Plaqueman, arrived at his burnt-down home.

“Since we have found the homeowner, we confirmed he was the only one in the house and that as of this time there are no fatalities,” said Fire Chief Charles Stephens.

Residents of the community rushed over to the now displaced homeowner to comfort him.

Plaqueman’s neighbor, Keith Leblance says, “I thought I saw a ghost but he comes around the corner of the trailer, we all looked and didn’t know what to say.”

“It could have been worse, my dog and I could have been home,” said Plaqueman. “God was looking out for me, he left me homeless, but he must have another plan for me.”

Plaqueman’s neighbors say he’s doing ok as of this moment and that they will help him in some kind of way to get him back on his feet.

Fire Chief Stephens said that the Red Cross is helping seven adults and a child who have been displaced from their homes.

The State Fire Marshal and police are still investigating the cause of this fire.