69-year-old woman dies in weekend crash in Greensburg

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 69-year-old Greensburg woman died Saturday in a head-on crash on La. Hwy 38 in St. Helena Parish.

Joann Daily was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound vehicle struck Daily’s vehicle head-on, according to Louisiana State Police.

Daily was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is suspected to be a cause of the crash, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, according to LSP.