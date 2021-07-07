65 new jobs created after company expands in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The expansion of a company in Webster Parish will bring 65 new jobs to northwest Louisiana.

On Wednesday Gov. John Bel Edwards and Continental Structural Plastics CEO Steve Rooney announced a $13.3 million expansion project at the company’s manufacturing facility in Sarepta.

Also known as CSP, the company manufactures lightweight composite products for vehicles and industrial applications. CSP will invest $12.1 million in the project, and the North Webster Parish Industrial District will add $1.2 million for building improvements at its business park where the company is located.

The expansion will create 33 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of about $38,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 32 new indirect jobs. In addition, the project will retain 170 existing jobs and is expected to support 200 construction jobs.

Gov. Edwards said, “Continental Structural Plastics has found success in Sarepta, manufacturing quality products for the automotive industry and other end-users. Our local and regional economic development partners in Louisiana’s Northwest Region are working hard with us to sustain a strong business climate and promote business growth such as this. As CSP continues to excel, we welcome the jobs this project will create for our rural workforce in Webster Parish.”

The company’s plans for a 22,000-square-foot expansion to its three-building complex at the North Webster Parish Industrial Park will accommodate future manufacturing activity. Products made thereby CSP include undercarriages, bumpers, and other items for cars and trucks.

Rooney said, “Our Sarepta, Louisiana, facility is a model for our organization in terms of safety, our workforce, and our efforts to automate our processes. As we evaluated our operations in terms of where to add capacity, expanding this facility, implementing additional automated cells, and providing additional quality jobs to the Sarepta community was the logical choice. We have an incredible, dedicated workforce in Sarepta, and when you add to that the tremendous partnership we have with the local community and the North Webster Parish Industrial District, it really is a win-win for CSP and the community.”

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart® – the nation’s No. 1 state workforce development program for the past 11 years.

In addition, CSP will be eligible for a performance-based grant of up to $600,000 to offset infrastructure costs related to the expansion. The company is also expected to utilize Louisiana’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

North Webster Parish Industrial District Board Chairman Randy Sexton said, “We welcome the multi-million-dollar investment that Continental Structural Plastics has decided to make here. We certainly are looking forward to the 33 new job openings that this project will create. It’s always an exciting time for our community when we can be a part of this kind of growth.”

North Louisiana Economic Partnership President Justyn Dixon said, “Continental Structural Plastics’ additional investment and job creation in the Sarepta community is a testimony to North Louisiana’s steadfast workforce and strong business climate. North Louisiana Economic Partnership has worked alongside CSP to provide strategic assistance each step of the way throughout this project and is proud to support the company’s expansion.”