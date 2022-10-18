BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting in Westdale Middle School’s gym.

Authorities say a school resource officer intervened and ended the bawl.

According to EBRSO, some of the kids who were involved called their family members, asking them to come to campus.

EBRSO says once these families members -some of them parents of the children who were involved in the scuffle- arrived on campus, they began fighting one other. EBR Schools says this second altercation involved one Westdale Middle student, six adults, and three juveniles.

Though the incident did not result in any injuries, EBRSO says three of the minors and six of the adults were arrested.

Authorities say the three juveniles who were arrested are not Westdale Middle students.

According to school officials, out of the four Westdale Middle students who were participating in the fight, two will be considered for expulsion.

As of Monday evening, the incident remains under investigation by EBRSO.