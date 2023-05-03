NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The ACLU is hoping to pack the courtroom Wednesday morning in a hearing for an excessive use of force case against two St. Tammany Parish Deputies.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Teliah Perkins, claims two deputies falsely arrested her and used excessive force on her and her, at the time, 14-year-old son. A video released by the ACLU shows part of the incident.

ACLU attorneys are asking the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a lower court ruling, allowing Perkins to take the deputies to court for a jury trial.

The hearing begins at 9 am.

