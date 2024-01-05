BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Due to the expected inclement weather in the coming week, the inauguration ceremony for Governor-elect Jeff Landry has been moved up a day.

The 57th Governor of Louisiana is set to be sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 7 instead of the original date of Jan. 8.

The ceremony is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. on the steps of the state capitol at 900 North 3rd St. in Baton Rouge.

The inauguration ball will follow.

