$52M awarded to Bogalusa paper mill for modernization plan

BOGALUSA, La. — International Paper’s Bogalusa Mill has been selected to receive a $50 million investment. The announcement came from Governor John Bel Edwards.

The company plans to use the money to increase the efficiency of the mill by upgrading the boiler system, the filtration system, condenser and acid system enhancements in the papermaking process.

“We congratulate International Paper for improving the competitiveness of its Bogalusa Mill and for investing in the future of IP employees in Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said.

“This commitment to Bogalusa and Washington Parish represents a significant project win for our entire state and reinforces the great strength of Louisiana’s forest products sector.”

The latest project plan brings the investment capital to $487 million sine 2012.