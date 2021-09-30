$50K grant awarded for Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 grant has been awarded to the Louisiana Office of Tourism to finish designing and installing the first round of Louisiana Civil Rights Trail markers.

According to Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the grant was awarded through the African American Civil Rights Grant Program.

“We have spent the better part of three years developing the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The Louisiana Office of Tourism began research on the Louisiana Civil Rights Movement in January 2019. We held 22 meetings across the state with stakeholders, historians, citizens, and tourism representatives to gather information on Civil Rights events and history. A group of university scholars, who are subject matter experts in African American studies, vetted and reviewed each nomination. From the nominations submitted, a website was created as a first step and now we are placing markers at locations where events and activities of national importance occurred.”

Trail markers will be installed at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans, the Old State Capitol and A.Z. Young Park in Baton Rouge, and LIttle Union Baptist Church in Shreveport.

For more information, visit www.louisianacivilrightstrail.com.