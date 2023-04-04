BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Grand Coteau in November? If so, you might want to check your pockets.

As of today, no one has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize won on Nov. 5, 2022, according to the Louisiana Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Go Bears on North I-49 Service Road in Grand Coteau and is set to expire May 4.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the Nov. 5 drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball number was 20.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on May 4 to claim the prize. Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge. The Lafayette regional office is located at 5520 Johnston Street.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website at louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.

The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 877-770-7867 for help.