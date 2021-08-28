50-year-old Livingston man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 63 in Livingston Parish on Saturday.

The crash took the life of 50-year-old James Weatherford of Livingston.

According to the LSP report, Troop A investigators claim 21-year-old Cierra Bennett of Albany was traveling westbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2015 Nissan Sentra just behind Weatherford on a 2001 Harley Davidson.

For reasons still under investigation, as Weatherford slowed to conduct a turn, Bennett allegedly failed to stop and struck the rear of the Harley Davidson.

Weatherford sustained fatal injuries despite wearing an approved helmet at the time.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Bennett was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.