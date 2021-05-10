50% of man’s body badly burned during car fire in Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — A Lower Ninth Ward man has received severe burns to more than half of his body after a car he was scrapping caught fire at 2348 Forstall Street.

On Monday morning at 10:39 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a car fire and an adult male engulfed and rolling on the ground to douse the flames.

When the NOFD arrived six minutes later, they found the victim lying on the garage floor. Firefighters placed a burn blanket on the man and gave him some oxygen. The car was still on fire and firefighters extinguished it.

The man sustained burns over 50 percent of his body and was transported by EMS to the hospital.