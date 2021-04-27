4th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival – June 26 and 27

BATON ROUGE, La. — Mark your calendars for the free, family-friendly fest, featuring three fabulous days of southern cuisine and live music.

The 4th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27 at Riverfront Plaza, in Baton Rouge.

Festival hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The event features blues, soul, R&B, and gospel music, a Vendor’s Village, and a judged soul food cooking competition.

Seating is on the lawn, so it is suggested attendees bring their own chairs.

VIP tickets that include food, soft drinks, photo ops, and a reserved seating area are $25.00 per person. VIP tickets for two that include T-shirts, music downloads, and additional perks are $100.00. Purchase VIP tickets here.

Tickets are also on sale now for the “Greens, Beans, and Chicken Wings Pre-Party” on Thursday, June 24. The event will last from 8:00 p.m. to midnight, at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, located at 2733 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Tickets are $25.00 and include a buffet and soft drinks.

Bands and solo artists, to date, are the blues, soul, funk reggae band Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor and the Listening Room All-Stars, featuring singer/songwriter Larry “LZ” Dillon, spoken word artist ‘Nspire and the Inspire band, comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer, gospel/jazz artist Wyanda Paul, gospel/soul singer Pastor Leon Hutchins, R&B singer Xavie Shorts, reggae artist Simon Oguinye, blues greats SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie, and singer/songwriter Malerbee.

Additional acts include Texas-based R&B singer Lady Bain and folk/blues singer Jonathan Foster from California. Whitney Vann will co-host the stage. Rebirth Film Shield Productions and My Dog Jack Productions will video graph the event. More acts will be announced closer to the date.

The Soul Food Cooking Competition, highlighting regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida includes meats, vegetables and side dishes, breads and desserts, appetizers and soups, beverage and ices.

Criteria include presentation, taste, and the story or history behind each dish. Ten entrants in each category will be pre-selected by the Soul Food screening committee. Upon acceptance, the entry fee is $20 or $30 for walk-ups, if slots are available.

Contestants need to bring enough food for six people on the day of their judging. First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded in each category.

The contest is now open and downloadable forms and additional instructions are available on the website. Vendor slots are also still available.