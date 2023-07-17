LOUISIANA (KLFY) – On Saturday morning, the Coast Guard medevaced a man from a lift boat around three miles south of Pecan Island, authorities said.

A 42-year-old man was medevaced from a lift boat approximately three miles south of Pecan Island early Saturday, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

The release stated, “Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 1:12 a.m. from the captain of the vessel requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember aboard reportedly having heart-attack-like symptoms.”

The aircrew arrived on scene, put him in the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at a local hospital.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

