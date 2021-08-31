42-year-old Lafayette woman found dead in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman was found dead early Monday morning in St. Martin Parish.

Around 3:25 a.m., deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in reference to a body that was located in the 1500 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge.

On scene, Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins said deputies determined that the woman had been shot multiple times and died.

She has been identified as 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton Lafayette, Higgins said.

Anyone with information in reference the homicide is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 394-3071, or, anonymously through St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App, Higgins said.

No further details were released.