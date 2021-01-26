$40M awarded to Plaquemines Parish for coastal restoration

BURAS, La. — Thanks to funds from Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA), more than 500 acres of coastal marsh will soon be restored.

“Allocating these funds to projects in our parish means big steps are being taken toward bringing projects to reality. Marsh creation is key. Overall, marshes provide vital habitat for hundreds of thousands of birds and nursery habitat for a variety of fish and shellfish crucial to Louisiana’s fishing industry. ” said Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine.

The goal of this project is to create over 500 acres of marsh with materials dredged from Lake Lery.

It’s all in an attempt to prevent erosion to the area and help trap sediment that flow through Lake Lery and Lost Lake.

Approximately 22,000 LF of terraces (17 acres of marsh) will be created. This will reduce erosion due to wind-induced waves and help trap sediments that flow through Lake Lery and Lost Lake.