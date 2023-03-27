MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say four people were shot during a family event at a rec center in Minden.

Chief McIver says the shooting took place Sunday night at the Ewell Park Rec. Center. He says one victim is in the Intensive Care Unit, another is in surgery and the third is still in the emergency room. The fourth has been released from the hospital.

McIver says they have interviewed several citizens that have come forward and are still conducting more. They are working to determine how the events unfolded.

Police have identified suspects in the shooting. They are not yet in custody.

If you have information on this shooting, contact the Minden Police Department at (318) 371-4226.

