LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2023, officials of the Lincoln Parish School District announced that four Lincoln Parish teachers were chosen to be Louisiana Department of Education Teacher Leader Advisors for the 23-24 school year. Officials confirmed that the four teachers selected were Tammy Johnson, Jill Sutton, DeEtte Wick, and April Winstead.

A description of the Teacher Leader Advisor role can be seen in the list below:

Evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality

Update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts

Score and annotate student work samples

Develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators

Participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy

Review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards

Develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy

Raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox

