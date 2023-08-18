LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2023, officials of the Lincoln Parish School District announced that four Lincoln Parish teachers were chosen to be Louisiana Department of Education Teacher Leader Advisors for the 23-24 school year. Officials confirmed that the four teachers selected were Tammy Johnson, Jill Sutton, DeEtte Wick, and April Winstead.

A description of the Teacher Leader Advisor role can be seen in the list below:

  • Evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality
  • Update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts
  • Score and annotate student work samples
  • Develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators
  • Participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy
  • Review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards
  • Develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy
  • Raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox

