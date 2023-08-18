LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2023, officials of the Lincoln Parish School District announced that four Lincoln Parish teachers were chosen to be Louisiana Department of Education Teacher Leader Advisors for the 23-24 school year. Officials confirmed that the four teachers selected were Tammy Johnson, Jill Sutton, DeEtte Wick, and April Winstead.
A description of the Teacher Leader Advisor role can be seen in the list below:
- Evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality
- Update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts
- Score and annotate student work samples
- Develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators
- Participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy
- Review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards
- Develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy
- Raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox
