4 Fort Polk soldiers arrested for gang-related shooting in Louisiana

DERIDDER, La. (WGNO) — According to local law enforcement, four Fort Polk soldiers were arrested for what is being reported as a gang-related shooting in Beauregard Parish before midnight on Monday.

Both the DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement on social media regarding the incident just north of Lake Charles in DeRidder.

According to the report, the four suspects arrested were Travis M. Williams, 19, Joshua D. Galloway IV, 24, Trevian J. Cherry, 23, and Quazier T. Watterson, 19. All four men were charged with the following:

Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Armed Robbery

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Use of Weapons or Other Dangerous Instrumentalities

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

No one was hit during the shooting, however one victim received medical treatment at a hospital after being cut by broken glass while trying to escape gunfire by crawling through a window.

Five weapons were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle, which was identified from eyewitnesses at the scene. The vehicle was located in Leesville shortly after the incident with spent shell casings matching those casings found at the scene of the crime.



All four men were booked in the Vernon Parish Jail, pending transport to Beauregard Parish Jail.