4 artificial reef buoys gone; other ways to avoid net snags

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says markers are missing from four artificial reefs that were created a year ago, and shrimpers need to know where they are to avoid snagging their nets.

Department spokesman Rene LeBreton says a combination of weather, water movement and time probably pulled buoys away from the 10-acre reefs made in April 2020.

A news release this month said the department is working to replace the buoys marking the reefs in Lake Borgne and the Mississippi Sound.

It notes that they’re on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s electronic navigational charts.

The department also has artificial reef coordinates on its website.