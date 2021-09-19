27 LSU students unenrolled after failing to comply with COVID entry protocol

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Twenty-seven LSU students were unenrolled after failing to comply with the university’s COVID-19 entry protocol, according to a university spokesperson.

On Sept. 15, the university said they were issuing unenrollment notices to 78 students who were not in compliance. As of Friday, Sept. 17, the university spokesperson said 51 students have submitted the necessary information to be in compliance.

Earlier this month, LSU said that students would be required to show proof of receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or proof of a positive COVID-19 test or risk being unenrolled.

According to LSU, unenrolled students will be receiving a prorated tuition refund.