2:30PM Wednesday: Active forecast for Wednesday, Thursday!

Louisiana

Later tonight to early Thursday morning, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe tomorrow. All of this is primarily west of WGNO’s viewing area with higher level risks throughout coastal Louisiana and Northshore locations.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday based off of sustained east winds between 15-25 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through 7 a.m. on Thursday as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect similar conditions to last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Through our upcoming weekend, we continue to see decreasing humidity and rain chances. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Regardless, since the stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

