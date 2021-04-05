23 Louisiana parishes eligible for disaster food stamps

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — People in 23 Louisiana parishes severely impacted by February’s winter storms will be able to apply for disaster food stamps.

The state social services department says the application process for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will run in two phases between Monday and April 17.

Applications will follow an alphabet schedule according to people’s last names.

The disaster food stamp program provides aid to households that don’t regularly receive benefits but who need help buying groceries because of lost income in a disaster.

People in eligible parishes can get more information online about application dates and how to apply from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.