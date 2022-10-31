RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after he allegedly committed several sex crimes against a victim under the age of 13.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Timothy Michael Barbat, 35, of Deville, faces the following charges:

Five counts of sexual battery (victim under the age of 13)

Five counts of molestation of a juvenile (victim under the age of 13)

Ten counts of aggravated crimes against nature (victim under the age of 13)

One count of cruelty to a juvenile

RPSO said that on Oct. 21, deputies responded to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to a report of possible criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

During the investigation, allegations of physical and sexual abuse of a minor were made and detectives were able to identify Barbat as the suspect.

RPSO said that on Oct. 24, Barbat was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $210,000.

RPSO said that the investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility of additional arrests.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.