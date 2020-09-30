2020 Pumpkin Patch Schedule

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many companies to close their doors and cancel their events.

Although the list isn’t very long, see below some of the pumpkin patches that are open for the 2020 Halloween season:

Orleans Parish

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

1031 S. Carrollton Ave.

Open Sept. 26–Oct. 30

Mondays–Fridays, 3–6:30 pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am–6:30 pm

Admission is free.

—

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

6249 Canal Blvd., in Lakeview

504.488.1319

Oct 10-31

Jefferson Parish

Banting’s Nursery

Pumpkins (harvested and laid out on the ground or lawn)

Pumpkins (in a market, stand or shop), restrooms, gift shop

3425 River Road, Bridge City, LA 70094

(504) 436-4343

—

St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church

Pumpkin patch (already gathered from the field)

3412 Haring Road, Metairie, LA

504-887-4801

—

St. Martin’s Episcopal church Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins (already picked)

2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA.

St. Tammany Parish

St. Peter Knights of Columbus – 12906

201 W Jefferson Covington, La.

Face painting will be available on weekends

—

Homegrown Produce Farm

Mini-pumpkin patch on Saturdays

Camellia City Farmer’s Market

Teddy Avenue, Slidell, LA

985-517-1690

985-517-0247

Tangipahoa Parish

Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch

11215 Lee’s Ln., Hammond,

Open Sept. 25–Nov. 8, 9 am–5 pm

Admission is $8/child with an adult.

$8/person after that.