2020 Pumpkin Patch Schedule

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many companies to close their doors and cancel their events.
Although the list isn’t very long, see below some of the pumpkin patches that are open for the 2020 Halloween season:
Orleans Parish
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
1031 S. Carrollton Ave.
Open Sept. 26–Oct. 30
Mondays–Fridays, 3–6:30 pm
Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am–6:30 pm
Admission is free.
—
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
6249 Canal Blvd., in Lakeview
504.488.1319
Oct 10-31
Jefferson Parish
Banting’s Nursery
Pumpkins (harvested and laid out on the ground or lawn)
Pumpkins (in a market, stand or shop), restrooms, gift shop
3425 River Road, Bridge City, LA 70094
(504) 436-4343
—
St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church
Pumpkin patch (already gathered from the field)
3412 Haring Road, Metairie, LA
504-887-4801
—
St. Martin’s Episcopal church Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkins (already picked)
2216 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA.
St. Tammany Parish
St. Peter Knights of Columbus – 12906
201 W Jefferson Covington, La.
Face painting will be available on weekends
—
Homegrown Produce Farm
Mini-pumpkin patch on Saturdays
Camellia City Farmer’s Market
Teddy Avenue, Slidell, LA
985-517-1690
985-517-0247
Tangipahoa Parish
Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch
11215 Lee’s Ln., Hammond,
Open Sept. 25–Nov. 8, 9 am–5 pm
Admission is $8/child with an adult.
$8/person after that.