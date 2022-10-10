VENICE, La. (WGNO) — A boater is reportedly dead while two others are recovering in a New Orleans hospital, after their boat crashed Saturday in Venice.

According to the Coast Guard, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office made a call just after 8:40 p.m. reporting that a 20-foot recreational vessel struck a rock jetty. The Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew along with the Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was launched.

Two boaters were spotted from the air. they were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. They are reported to be in stable condition. A third boater was later found by the Plaquemines Parish Fire Department but was reported unresponsive.

