Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 12, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to TP Outdoors in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary. Officers arrived at the scene and viewed video surveillance and discovered that two White males climbed onto the roof using a drainpipe and one of the suspects fell through the roof, leaving a hole.

After the suspect fell through the roof, the two suspects fled the scene. On Monday, September 19, 2022, police located one of the suspects on Mitchell Street and he identified himself as 18-year-old Trevor Wayne Smith.

According to Smith, he did not intend to burglarize TP Outdoors and he mentioned that he was on the roof practicing “Parkour.” As of now, officers are still searching for the second suspect.

Smith was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.