2 still in hospital as Louisiana tornado recovery continues

PALMETTO, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana parish is declaring a state of emergency after a tornado killed one person and injured seven in Palmetto on Saturday.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard says two injured people remained hospitalized on Sunday. One person could have surgery, but both are expected to recover.

The National Weather Service said the EF-3 tornado had peak winds of 140 mph and a path that ran for 8.7 miles (14.00 kilometers),

Officials said 28-year-old Jose Antonio Higareda died from injuries in the storm.

Bellard is asking people with damaged properties to make reports to the state.

That could help St. Landry Parish residents get federal assistance.

Sunday, crews began salvaging damaged homes and placing tarps on roofs.