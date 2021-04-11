2 still in hospital as Louisiana tornado recovery continues

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMETTO, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana parish is declaring a state of emergency after a tornado killed one person and injured seven in Palmetto on Saturday.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard says two injured people remained hospitalized on Sunday. One person could have surgery, but both are expected to recover.

The National Weather Service said the EF-3 tornado had peak winds of 140 mph and a path that ran for 8.7 miles (14.00 kilometers),

Officials said 28-year-old Jose Antonio Higareda died from injuries in the storm.

Bellard is asking people with damaged properties to make reports to the state.

That could help St. Landry Parish residents get federal assistance.

Sunday, crews began salvaging damaged homes and placing tarps on roofs.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 59°

Monday

84° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 84° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 59% 77° 68°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 77° 63°

Thursday

73° / 61°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 41% 73° 61°

Friday

71° / 64°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 71° 64°

Saturday

74° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 74° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
1%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
2%
66°

66°

1 AM
Clear
5%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
6%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
64°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
63°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
62°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
60°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
60°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
63°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
67°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News