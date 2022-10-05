GARYVILLE, La (WGNO) — Two Marathon Petroleum workers are recovering after a fire at the Garyville refinery Wednesday morning. The incident happened just after midnight according to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

All other workers were accounted for, while the two were treated for their injuries. The status of their condition was not released.

The Sheriff’s office says that, as a precaution, crews are monitoring the air to make sure there is no off-site impact.

“We appreciate our trained first responders who have been actively managing this incident, and our thoughts are with our two workers and their families. Our main priority remains ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors, including first responders, our neighbors and the surrounding community, and to limit environmental impact,” said the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

