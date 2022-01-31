FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – 2 juvenile males were arrested on Friday for bomb threats made to Franklin Senior High back on Jan. 13 & 14.

According to the Franklin Police Department, they received calls on Jan. 13 at 7:10 a.m. and Jan. 14 at 7:21 a.m. that bomb threats were made at Franklin Senior High School. Detectives worked to locate and identify callers. Their investigations, with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, learned that juveniles called in the threats.

A juvenile male, 15, was arrested on Friday morning, Jan., 28 and charged with simple assault – 2 counts, terrorizing, and communication of false information. A second juvenile male, 14, was also arrested Friday morning, and charged with terrorizing and communication of false information.

Both juveniles were booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.