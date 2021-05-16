2 finalists for Louisiana school district’s next leader

An image of a university or school classroom taken almost from the floor, depicting a path between desks guiding to the old scratched green blackboard hanging on a wall.

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — Two finalists remain in the running to lead an east-central Louisiana school district.

The Concordia Parish School Board cut the field of five last week, leaving Montrell Greene and Toyua Watson still being considered to replace Superintendent Whest Shirley whose contract was not renewed last year.

Shirley has been working on a month-to-month contract while the search to fill the seat continues.

The Natchez Democrat reports board President Fred Butcher said they would make a final decision during a special meeting on Monday.