2 arrested in Benton gun store heist, accused of stealing dozens of weapons

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —An Alexandria man and woman are behind bars, accused of breaking into and stealing dozens of weapons from a Benton gun store.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to alarms going off at the Guns-N-Ammo on Benton Road early Sunday morning arrived to find the store had been broken into and multiple weapons had been stolen.

Investigators tracked down and arrested 26-year-old Salih Reed and 23-year-old Jessica Moore Sunday afternoon. The pair was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail, awaiting transfer to Bossier Parish.

They are facing 63 counts each of theft of a firearm and one count of felony property damage.

Police say the case is still being investigated and more information will be released as it becomes available.